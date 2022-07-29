      Weather Alert

Mexico’s economy grows by 1% in 2nd quarter

Associated Press
Jul 29, 2022 @ 11:57am
The Mexican flag flies over the Zocalo, the main square in Mexico City. The Metropolitan Cathedral faces the square, also referred to as Constitution Square.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy grew by 1% in the second quarter, Mexico’s national statistics agency said Friday.

Economic growth for the first half of 2022 now amounts to 1.9%,after an expansion of 0.9% in the first three months of the year.

The economy recovered by 5% in 2021 following a steep drop during the coronavirus pandemic.

But growth is expected to slow amid high interest rates and an economic downturn in the United States, by far Mexico’s largest trading partner.

Mexico’s central bank has raised domestic interest rates to 7.75%, buoying the peso but making credit expensive. The Mexican peso was trading Friday at around 20.30 to $1, stronger than in recent weeks.

Popular Posts
Missing San Antonio mother found dead, autopsy scheduled
Fireball falling to Earth lights up sky over Texas
Two arrested in Eisenhauer Road capital murder
Man stabbed in back with knife at popular Seguin restaurant
San Antonio police identify two teens shot and killed
Connect With Us Listen To Us On