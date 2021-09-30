      Weather Alert

Mexico’s gov’t says it found body disposal site near border

Associated Press
Sep 30, 2021 @ 4:57am
FILE - In this June 24, 2021 file photo, the family of Ricardo Valdes, who disappeared on the road on May 25, placed missing posters during a protest in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico. Officials said in statement on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, that an apparently long-running “extermination site” has been found outside the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo. (AP Photo/Roberto Martinez, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say an apparently long-running “extermination site” has been found outside the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo. The National Search Commission said in statement Wednesday that the location was discovered some weeks earlier and is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since 2012. It says searchers found burned human remain, multiple potential clandestine graves and a clandestine crematorium. At least 71 people went missing earlier this year as they drove on the highway between the industrial hub of Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo.

 

TAGS
Mexico Nuevo Laredo
Popular Posts
Woman tosses two small children into Louisiana lake from highway bridge, killing one
Missing White Women Syndrome Is Missing Something
Joe Biden Doesn’t Just Forget His Speeches, He Forgets To Pay His Fair Share Of Taxes
WATCH: Massive fireball traveling 32,000 mph caught on video
Whataburger adds 4 limited time items to its menu
Connect With Us Listen To Us On