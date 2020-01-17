      Weather Alert

Mexico’s president hopes to raffle off presidential jet

Associated Press
Jan 17, 2020 @ 4:46pm
This Dec. 3, 2018 photo provided by the Mexican Presidential press office shows the presidential airplane at the presidential hangar at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City. Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has made selling off the luxurious presidential jet a centerpiece of his austerity program, but there's just one problem: Nobody, it seems, wants to buy the white elephant. (Mexican Presidential press office via AP)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has announced the latest desperate idea to sell off his predecessor’s official jet, which he says is too luxurious. López Obrador said Friday he may raffle off the plane by selling six million raffle tickets at $25 apiece. He offered to throw in a year’s free operating time in case the winner of the lottery-style scheme doesn’t have the money to operate the jet. The austerity-minded president has floated ideas for bartering the plane in exchange for U.S. medical equipment, or selling it in shares to a group of businessmen.

