Miami commissioners vote to end police chief’s stormy tenure

Associated Press
Oct 15, 2021 @ 6:46am

MIAMI (AP) – Miami city commissioners have unanimously voted to fire Police Chief Art Acevedo after a short and stormy tenure in which he clashed with city officials and members of his own police force.

The five commissioners took the step following a trial-like hearing Thursday in which he was criticized for offending fellow Cuban-Americans and losing the trust of his officers.

Meanwhile, Acevedo’s attorney argued that the city’s politicians wanted him gone because he accused them of corruption.

Acevedo took office in April after leaving his post as Houston police chief.

He was selected by the Miami mayor, who hailed him as the Michael Jordan and Tom Brady of police chiefs.

