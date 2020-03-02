Michael Bloomberg says Texas is the ‘road to victory’ in November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Michael Bloomberg has invested a lot of time and money in Texas.
“The road to victory in November starts right here, right now in Texas,” Bloomberg told supporters in Hangar 9 at Brooks Sunday night.
This was his second visit to San Antonio this year. In January, Bloomberg launched his nationwide bus tour campaign at Viva Villa restaurant in Market Square.
The former New York mayor, who has invested half a billion dollars of his own money in his primary race, says he’s the candidate who can beat President Trump.
“We have the resources to defeat him in swing states, the ones the Democrats lost in 2016, and to finally turn Texas blue,” he said.
The crowd started chanting “lock him up, lock him up,” when Bloomberg talked about Trump’s impeachment trial. People in the audience waved placards that read, “I like Mike.” Colorful letters on a wall in Hangar 9 spelled out ,”Ganamos con Mike,” we’ll win with Mike.
Last week, two of his opponents in the Democratic Primary, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders campaigned in San Antonio. Two others, Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer, have dropped out.