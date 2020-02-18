      Weather Alert

Michelle Obama launches Instagram TV series

CBS News
Feb 18, 2020 @ 3:17pm

Former first lady Michelle Obama is launching a video series on Instagram that will debut later this month.

“A Year of Firsts” will focus on the stories of four college students as they navigate through freshman year. “They’ll tell us what that first year of college is really like,” she said in a promo for the IGTV series, which is being produced in partnership with the media company ATTN:.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” Obama said in a blog post. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through — and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

Obama is working on the series through her organization Reach Higher, which she founded while she was first lady to help students get into college and support them throughout their higher education experience.

The series aims to highlight how the students, who hail from Washington, D.C., North Dakota, California and Alabama, deal with hurdles they may face at college, such as stress, finances, relationships and mental health. The hope is that these candid discussions will “empower and inspire first-year college students across the country,” according to the blog.

View this post on Instagram

The first year of college is exciting, but also a little nerve-racking. As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to try to navigate through a new place and make new friends, all while trying to figure out who you are and who you want to be. That’s why I’m so excited that @reachhigher is teaming up with @attndotcom to share the stories of four first-year college students: Robert, Linette, Regan, and Haseeb. Can’t wait for you all to meet them and learn more about what taking that leap really feels like, day in and day out. Stay tuned!

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 7, 2020 at 7:07am PST

“As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college,” said ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal in the blog. “This series will meet many students where they live — on Instagram — and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mrs. Obama and Reach Higher to engage and inspire students to invest in themselves through higher education.”

The six-episode series will conclude in June.

TAGS
MIchelle Obama
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming