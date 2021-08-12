MICHIGAN PROSECUTOR: Firearm Laws Are Racist, So No Felony Offense Charges

In 2020, Michigan’s Ingham County Prosecutors office issued 205 cases of felony firearms, 138 (67%) were against black Americans. In response, in the name of ‘equity,’ Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced she will no longer issue charges for felony firearms unless extreme circumstances warrant the charge. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth joins the Lars Larson Show to share what he and his team plan to do.
