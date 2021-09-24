      Weather Alert

Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed

Associated Press
Sep 24, 2021 @ 5:49am

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) – Haitian migrants are waiting to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size has dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion.

The Department of Homeland Security said about 3,000 remained late Thursday.

The number peaked Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing trying to seek asylum.

The United States and Mexico appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation.

U.S. Homeland Security says nearly 2,000 Haitians have been rapidly expelled on flights since Sunday.

