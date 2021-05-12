      Weather Alert

Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight

Associated Press
May 12, 2021 @ 3:55am

The Biden administration is holding tens of thousands of asylum-seeking children in an opaque network of some 200 facilities.

The Associated Press has learned that those facilities are spread across two dozen states and include five shelters with more than 1,000 children packed inside.

Confidential data obtained by the AP shows that the number of migrant children in government custody has more than doubled in the past two months and that this week the federal government is housing around 21,000 kids, from toddlers to teens.

A facility at U.S. Army post Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, had more than 4,500 children on Monday.

TAGS
migrant children holding facilities
