Migrants being held captive in San Antonio motel recovering after captor hits them with a truck

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two migrants who were being held captive at a San Antonio motel are recovering after they were run over by their captors.

It happened just before 5 P.M. Wednesday at Berg’s Mill Motel on South Presa.

Four men, reported to be in their 20’s and 30’s, grabbed a gun, escaped from the hotel room and as they were running away, the people holding them captive jumped in a Ford pickup and started chasing them.

One of the migrants pulled the gun he had stolen and fired at the truck. Police don’t know if the truck or the driver had been hit as they drove off after running over two of the migrants.

One is in critical condition, the second in stable condition.

The other two migrants were questioned by SAPD officers but there’s been no word on where they are now.

Police are still looking for the men who were holding the migrants against their will.