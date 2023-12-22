KTSA KTSA Logo

Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along

By Don Morgan
December 22, 2023 6:46AM CST
Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
Photo: NORAD tracks Santa Facebook

WASHINGTON (AP) — As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the military is ready to track him and see if he’s using any new technology.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.

And it once again will share all those details so everyone can follow along as Santa travels the globe beginning Christmas Eve.

NORAD is the military command that’s responsible for protecting North American airspace.

It has launched its noradsanta.org website, social media sites and mobile app, loaded with games, movies, books and music.

