Military jet crashes near San Diego base; pilot perished in crash
Update: Late word out of the San Diego area says searchers have found the body of the pilot of an F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft near the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California.
A defense official says the pilot aboard the F-18 did not survive. First responders reported the pilot had ejected but it is not clear if the pilot did get out before the fighter jet hit the ground.
Heavy fog in the area of the crash hampered the search of-and-for by Coast Guard helicopters.
The original story continues below:
Officials are searching for a missing pilot after a military jet crashed near the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California.
CBS News affiliate KFMB-TV reported that the U.S. Coast Guard and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were searching for the pilot of the craft. The search was still ongoing as of 5:30 a.m. local time Friday morning.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
MCAS Miramar houses over 12,000 Marines, sailors and civilians. The base is about 10 miles north of San Diego.
The F/A-18 is a multirole combat aircraft flown by the Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy and several other nations, the Associated Press reported.