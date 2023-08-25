Military jet crashes near San Diego base; pilot perished in crash

Formerly Miramar Naval Air Station, and formerly the home of “Top Gun” this military airfield is situated toward the north of San Diego.

Update: Late word out of the San Diego area says searchers have found the body of the pilot of an F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft near the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California.

A defense official says the pilot aboard the F-18 did not survive. First responders reported the pilot had ejected but it is not clear if the pilot did get out before the fighter jet hit the ground.

Heavy fog in the area of the crash hampered the search of-and-for by Coast Guard helicopters.

The original story continues below:

Officials are searching for a missing pilot after a military jet crashed near the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar, California.