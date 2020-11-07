Military medical team from San Antonio, two others dispatched to El Paso
U.S. Army North/Photo-U.S. Army North
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – U.S. Army North is sending three U.S. Air Force Medical Specialty Teams,including one from San Antonio, to hospitals in El Paso as COVID-19 cases in that border city continue to surge.
Each team includes about 20 medical providers and several administrative personnel from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi, and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
They were dispatched Friday to El Paso to provide support to University Medical Center, the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus and the Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center. U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, will oversee the military operation in support of federal and state efforts.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to assist those in need as part of the whole-of-nation response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in support of FEMA,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, “Alongside our local, state and federal partners, we will work to mitigate this virus and care for El Pasoans.”
Additionally, elements of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 377th Theater Sustainment Command from New Orleans, and the 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command from San Antonio, along with elements of
the 1st Infantry Division’s Sustainment Brigade from Fort Riley, Kansas, will provide multi-component services to the joint force.