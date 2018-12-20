Military veteran starts GoFundMe account for border wall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – While the debate continues over funding for the border wall, a triplel amputee military veteran has launched a GoFundMe account.

The goal of Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee, is to raise $1 billion dollars to fund the barrier between the United States and Mexico.

As of Thursday morning, “We The People Will Fund The Wall” had raised more than $2.6 million.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” the page reads. “As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today.”

The Senior Airman was injured in 2004 when a rocket shell exploded about three feet away from him at Balad Air Base in Iraq.