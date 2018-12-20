Military veteran starts GoFundMe account for border wall
By Elizabeth Ruiz
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 10:19 AM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  While the debate continues over funding for the border wall, a triplel amputee military veteran has launched a GoFundMe account.

The goal of Brian Kolfage, a triple amputee, is to raise $1 billion dollars to fund the barrier between the United States and Mexico.

As of Thursday morning, “We The People Will Fund The Wall” had raised more than $2.6 million.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” the page reads. “As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today.”

The Senior Airman was injured in 2004 when a rocket shell exploded about three feet away from him at Balad Air Base in Iraq.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump tells House GOP he won’t sign Senate bill With Senate passage, bill to prevent shutdown goes to House The best and worst cities for keeping your New Year’s resolutions Flood watches issued for entire East Coast as heavy rain moves in Mother accused of killing 14-year-old daughter as the girl dialed 911 Man wrongfully convicted for doppelganger’s crime awarded $1.1 million
Comments