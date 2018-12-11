Millennials vs. cans: Can they do it? [VIDEO]

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Millennials are apparently not using can openers anymore.

It’s a claim one tuna boss told the Wall Street Journal last week regarding why canned tuna consumption per capita is down 42 percent in the last three decades, while fresh and frozen fish consumption is up.

“A lot of millennials don’t even own can openers,” Andy Mecs, vice president of marketing and innovation for StarKist, told the paper.

The company is now pushing non-canned items, like its tuna pouches, which the company says has seen gains in recent years.

To prove the point, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel tested StarKist’s research.

The comedian had some millennials strolling the streets of Los Angeles try to open a can of tuna.

The edited video showed many failing — including one person who broke two can openers in the process — though one person was shown successfully getting the can opened while maintaining a full conversation.

