Drugs worth millions found in suburban Bexar County meth lab, at least one person arrested
Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A drug investigation and traffic stop in San Antonio leads to a massive methamphetamine lab bust in northeastern Bexar County Thursday.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his deputies and agents with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration had been following a suspect in their drug distribution investigation and stopped him in a traffic stop on U.S. 281 near Jones-Maltsberger Road.
In that stop, agents found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Two children were in the car with the suspect at the time of the stop.
With information from the traffic stop and details investigators already had in the case, they went to a house on Lake Grove Drive in a neighborhood just outside of the San Antonio city limits off of FM 78 and Foster Road.
“They found… at least another 20 to 30 kilos of methamphetamine here as well,” Salazar told reporters Thursday night.
“This house, by all appearances, seems to be what we call a conversion lab. In essence, drugs are coming here in a more raw form, probably coming from south of the border and it appears they are coming in buckets — something like you would see at Home Depot or Lowe’s,” the sheriff continued. “It appears they are coming here in liquid form.”
Salazar said these people used volatile chemicals to convert it into solid form and then packaged to be sold and distributed elsewhere in the United States.
“The most disturbing part of this find was the fact that we found very large burners, almost like the burners that you would see that people would use to fry turkeys or boil big pots of shrimp — we found probably five of those with big propane tanks and gallons and gallons of acetone,” the sheriff detailed.
Salazar said it is very rare to find an operation like this, especially one in a well-populated neighborhood.
The chemicals had the capability of blowing the roof off the house and severely damaging nearby home had there been an explosion.
Salazar estimated the value of the drugs to be at least $2 million to $3 million.
The house, which sits near the beginning of a dead end street in the Woodlake Park neighborhood, was described by the sheriff as not being a residence at all — it was simply a meth operation.
“There’s very little by way of accommodations for anybody to stay. Maybe an air mattress is what we saw inside the residence, but it appears all it is is a lab.”
The sheriff expects to hear from neighbors about the oddities they have seen from the house now that it is known there was a meth lab inside that likely smelled strongly of chemicals.
Salazar said the windows had been removed from the house to improve indoor ventilation, making it very likely people in the area would have noticed a strong chemical smell, similar to one people may notice inside a nail salon.
Investigators are looking into whether the meth lab technicians owned the property or were renters.
“Typically, with operations like this, they rent under a fictitious name and it’s usually a cash transaction, so we’ll finding out if the landlord knew about it or to what extent,” Salazar said.
The sheriff said he has never seen a lab like this throughout his law enforcement career. He said DEA agents at the scene said they had not seen a scene like this in about five years.
One person has been arrested. The suspect’s identity has not yet been publicly released.