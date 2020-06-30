Minor League Baseball season canceled for first time ever
The San Antonio Missions take on the New Orleans Baby Cakes at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio. (Photo: Dennis Foley/KTSA)
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that there will not be a 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic — the first time ever in minor league baseball history a season was canceled.
Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball that it will not be providing players for the farm teams this year.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
Minor League Baseball has been in existence since 1901.
San Antonio Missions President Burl Yarbrough said the announcement was not a surprise.
“It’s still a very sad day to know we won’t have professional baseball in San Antonio this summer,” Yarbrough stated.
The team — under the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio brand — will be taking part in the Texas Collegiate League, along with other Texas professional minor league franchises.