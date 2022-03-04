      Weather Alert

Misconduct investigation prompts two Live Oak police officers to resign

Katy Barber
Mar 4, 2022 @ 5:54pm
Photos courtesy of Live Oak Police Department / Sergeant Jonathan Gann, left, and Corporal David Wall, right.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Live Oak police officers resigned recently amid a misconduct investigation involving a sexual relationship with a woman.

The Express-News reports that former Sgt. Jonathan Gann resigned Thursday and former Cpl. David Wall resigned Feb. 15 after an investigation revealed the men were romantically involved with a woman and gave her notice of police surveillance on her. Wall served the department for 12 years and Gann for 10 years.

The investigation began January 31 on policy violations after the department received an anonymous tip that Wall and two other officers were involved in possible misconduct, the department said.

The department spoke with the woman and she said she had been in a sexual relationship with both men and they both provided her with prescription drugs and possible narcotics. She also said that Wall warned her to avoid certain locations when buying drugs because they were under police surveillance.

The woman reportedly told Live Oak police that Gann warned her about a warrant issued for her arrest and eventually ordered officers to not contact her when they were sent to arrest her.

Police reported they discovered evidence to support the woman’s claims and both men were placed on administrative leave.

Police said Wall submitted his resignation in Feb. after an interview with an internal affairs investigator and Gann submitted his after a predisciplinary review board reviewed his conduct violations. 

TAGS
Live Oak Live Oak Police Department San Antonio
Popular Posts
Texas teacher resigns after getting caught on video saying conservative Christians need to "get COVID and die"
Man charged with murdering his mother in Wimberly
2022 Texas primary election results
Backseat passenger shot while traveling on a Northeast San Antonio street
Woman hospitalized after getting shot during argument on San Antonio's Northeast side
Connect With Us Listen To Us On