Missing 14 year old from San Antonio has medical condition that requires the care of a Doctor

Don Morgan
Mar 26, 2021 @ 10:06am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in San Antonio are looking for a missing 14 year old.

His name is Rudy Oudie and he was last seen on Pecan Hollow Tuesday afternoon.

Rudy is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He also has a couple of tattoos. One of a cross on his right wrist, the other is of the letter “A” on his left ring finger.

Rudy was wearing a black leather jacket, a black ball cap, black sweat pants and a black t-shirt the last time he was seen.

His family says he has a diagnosed medical condition that requires the care of a Doctor.

If you know where he is, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

