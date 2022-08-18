KTSA KTSA Logo
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
11:00am - 1:00pm

Missing 17 year old likely in the Austin area, police ask for help in locating her

By Don Morgan
August 18, 2022 7:41AM CDT
Share
Photo: Travis County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Authorities are searching for a 17 year old who ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio and is likely in Austin.

Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino is a white female, 5 feet 2-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Travis County officials say she has toes to the Jonestown and Lago Vista areas and she may be in danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 854-9770  or dial 9-1-1.

More about:
missing girl
San Antonio
Travis County

Popular Posts

1

Does Jesus Christ support self-defense?
2

Can You Survive This Podcast? Ep 1. - Robert O'Neill
3

Can You Survive This Podcast? Ep 2: Captain Phillips
4

Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
5

Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP