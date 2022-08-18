Missing 17 year old likely in the Austin area, police ask for help in locating her

Photo: Travis County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Authorities are searching for a 17 year old who ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio and is likely in Austin.

Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino is a white female, 5 feet 2-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Travis County officials say she has toes to the Jonestown and Lago Vista areas and she may be in danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 854-9770 or dial 9-1-1.