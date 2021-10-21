Missing 64-year-old Seguin man found dead

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that a missing 64-year-old Seguin man was found dead this week, according to Seguin Daily News.
The Sheriff’s Office reportedly were alerted to a decomposing body found in a field on Wednesday and identified it to be Eddie Ray Henk.
Officials said Henk’s body was found a few miles southeast on Lakey Road, which runs between Nockenut Road and FM 1117.
Henk, who was reportedly autistic, went missing August 20 and was last seen walking on the long driveway of his parents property on Nockenut Road.
No foul play is suspected.
