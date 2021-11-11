      Weather Alert

Missing Austin girl found in San Antonio with non-custodial parent

Katy Barber
Nov 11, 2021 @ 5:58pm
Photo courtesy of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Brian Byrne

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A missing Austin 3-year-old girl was found in San Antonio today.

An Amber Alert about McKenzie Byrne’s disappearance went out to Texans early this morning that said she had last been seen around 12:30 a.m.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Byrne, McKenzie’s father, around 11:30 a.m. at a gas station on the far West Side of the city. Brian is the non-custodial parent of McKenzie.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Brian took McKenzie by force this morning in “what looks like a pretty violent episode.”

Salazar said he strangled McKenzie’s mother before he fled Austin.

Brian was tracked down in San Antonio by the Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Organized Crime Intelligence Unit.

He was arrested and charged with assault family violence with strangulation and kidnapping.

