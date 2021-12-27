      Weather Alert

Missing man and his three children found in a field in Medina County

Don Morgan
Dec 27, 2021 @ 5:51am
Photo: Medina County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says they have found three children who along with their father, disappeared last week.

Jonathan Wright and his three children who are 11,9 and 8 years old were last seen a week ago in Hondo.

Wright, his two sons and daughter were found at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday in a field in the Rio Medina area.

The Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the children are in good health and are safe.

Their 40 year old father has a number of out of state warrants for crimes against minors.

Photo: Medina County Sheriff’s Office
TAGS
Jonathan Wright Medina County missing children
Popular Posts
Bexar County deputy arrested after hitting teenager in custody
Amazon truck crashes on IH-35 on San Antonio's Northeast side, motorists can expect delays
San Antonio Police investigating fatal crash
Illegal immigrant killed in Medina County when human smuggler drives through barbed wire fence
SAPD, FBI searching after 3-year-old disappeared from Northwest Side playground
Connect With Us Listen To Us On