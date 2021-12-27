Missing man and his three children found in a field in Medina County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says they have found three children who along with their father, disappeared last week.
Jonathan Wright and his three children who are 11,9 and 8 years old were last seen a week ago in Hondo.
Wright, his two sons and daughter were found at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday in a field in the Rio Medina area.
The Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the children are in good health and are safe.
Their 40 year old father has a number of out of state warrants for crimes against minors.