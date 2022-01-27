      Weather Alert

Missing Pflugerville woman believed to be in danger

Katy Barber
Jan 27, 2022 @ 12:55pm
Photos courtesy of the Travis County Sheriff's Office/ Camerina Trujilo Perez was abducted Tuesday and police are also searching for Luis Montes in connection to the disappearance.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A missing 38-year-old Pflugerville woman may be in danger, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Camerina Trujilo Perez was last seen on Tuesday and police are also searching for 35-year-old Luis Montes in connection with her abduction.

Perez was last seen at 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the 21400 Block of Derby Day Avenue in a blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with the Texas license plate FZH-0400.

Perez is 5’5″, approximately 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montes is 6’1″, approximately 220 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 210-376-7579.

A Texas Clear Alert was first issued yesterday in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Fort Worth and San Angelo for people to keep an eye out for Perez or the vehicle she was last seen in. The alert was continued today.

 

TAGS
Austin CLEAR Alert Pflugerville
Popular Posts
San Antonio man shot while taking out trash on Northeast Side
Bexar County drug bust nets $400k worth of heroin, cocaine
South Texas teens kill mom's boyfriend for molesting 9-year-old sister
San Antonio woman stabbed and beaten by her own children
TikTok video leads BCSO to woman housing ring-tailed lemur
Connect With Us Listen To Us On