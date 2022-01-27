Missing Pflugerville woman believed to be in danger

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A missing 38-year-old Pflugerville woman may be in danger, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.
Camerina Trujilo Perez was last seen on Tuesday and police are also searching for 35-year-old Luis Montes in connection with her abduction.
Perez was last seen at 4 a.m. on Tuesday in the 21400 Block of Derby Day Avenue in a blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with the Texas license plate FZH-0400.
Perez is 5’5″, approximately 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Montes is 6’1″, approximately 220 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 210-376-7579.
A Texas Clear Alert was first issued yesterday in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Fort Worth and San Angelo for people to keep an eye out for Perez or the vehicle she was last seen in. The alert was continued today.