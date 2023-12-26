Missing pregnant teenager Savanah Nicole Soto and boyfriend found dead

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA -News) — The bodies of missing teenage girl Savanah Nicole Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra have been located at an apartment building on the North West Side.

San Antonio TV station KENS5 reports the couple were found in dead in a car in the parking lot of the Colinas at Medical Apartments in the 5000 block of Danny Kaye Drive.

KENS5 confirmed the deaths with the family of boyfriend Matthew Guerra.

Soto has been missing since Friday. On Saturday she had an appointment at a hospital to induce labor as she was overdue for delivery.

An active search for the pair had been underway by the Leon Valley Police Department.

Monday morning a CLEAR Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Live video from the scene shows San Antonio Police and homicide investigators swarming around the car with the two inside.

San Antonio Police plan a 5:45 p.m. press briefing on the new developments.

This is an on-going story and updates will be made.