Missing San Antonio girl found in Washington, man charged with kidnapping

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jun 11, 2020 @ 12:08am
Missing 16-year-old Domino's Pizza employee Alexandra "Brianna" Martinez/Photo-Courtesy of SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A missing 16-year-old girl  has been found in Washington state, and a 28-year-old man is charged with her abduction.

Moses Lake police arrested Andres Hernandez Tuesday on a kidnapping warrant out of San Antonio.   Officers had received information that Hernandez and the victim were in the Grant County area last week, and the U.S. Marshals joined the search. 

They located Hernandez’s vehicle Monday night and set up surveillance.  He was taken into custody Tuesday and Alexandra “Brianna” Martinez was found unharmed. 

Martinez disappeared late last month after getting off work at a Domino’s Pizza on Bandera Road.   Officers said she was believed to be with a male co-worker.

The investigation continues.

