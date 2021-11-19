      Weather Alert

Missing San Antonio girl reported to be in serious danger

Don Morgan
Nov 19, 2021 @ 6:55am
Photo: Missing Kids.org

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a missing 13 year old who is believed to be in serious danger.

Bella Martinez was last seen at around 1:30 P.M. Thursday in the 400 block of Hot Wells Boulevard.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black t-shirt with rapper Ice Cube on front, black ripped jeans and black Crocs.

It’s believed she is with 17 year old Aryel Moreno. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He drives a gold Chevy Impala with a dent on the passenger side door.

Aryel Moreno
Photo: Missing Kids.org

If you have information on there whereabouts, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

TAGS
Amber Alert Aryel Moreno Bella Martinez missing girl San Antonio
Popular Posts
Scott Robbins fulfills dream of hugging a dolphin
The Rittenhouse Prosecutor Is Full Of It
Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears' conservatorship
Trey Ware with a quick take on the Rittenhouse case
Connect With Us Listen To Us On