Missing San Antonio man found dead in Bandera County

Dennis Foley
Nov 18, 2019 @ 3:39pm
Wilfredo Cabello (Photo: San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The body of a missing San Antonio man has been located in Bandera County.

San Antonio police said 37-year-old Wilfredo Cabello had last been seen Friday and his disappearance had been considered suspicious.

Police said Monday his body has been located in Bandera County and the missing person investigation is now a murder investigation.

It is not clear where in Bandera County the body was located.

If you have information that could help investigators, contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.

