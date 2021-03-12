      Weather Alert

Missing San Antonio mom and baby may be in danger, police say

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 11, 2021 @ 8:42pm
Dlanny Chairez and her son, James Avi Chairez, missing since Jan. 4, 2021/Photo-SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police believe a young mom and her baby who have been missing since January may be in danger.

Twenty-year-old Dlanny Chairez and her 18-month-old son, James Avi Chairez, were last seen January 4 in a store in the 7100 block of Marbach Road.

Dlanny is 4-foot-11 and weighs about 210 pounds.  She has long brown hair and brown eyes.   Her son weighs about 28 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.

“Through the investigation, detectives now believe they might be in danger and urge anyone with information to contact the San Antonio Police Department Special Victims Unit,” said SAPD officer Alisia Pruneda.

You can call 210-207-4093 or 210-207-2325.

