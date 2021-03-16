Missing San Antonio mom found, arrested
Dlanny Chairez and her son, James Avi Chairez, missing since Jan. 4, 2021/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police have found a 20-year-old woman reported missing last month with her 1-year-old son.
Twenty-year-old D’Lanny Chairez has been arrested on a charge of abandoning a child. The search continues for 18-month-old James Avi Chairez who was last seen with his mother Jan. 4 at a pharmacy on Marbach Road at West Military Drive.
Video footage released by SAPD Monday shows D’Lanny riding a VIA bus alone for several hours on Feb. 24. There was no sign of the boy in that video.
Investigators believe he’s still in the San Antonio area and they’re asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call SAPD at 210-207-7660.