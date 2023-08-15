KTSA KTSA Logo

BCSO: More than 1,000 pieces of jewelry, other items recovered in burglary operation

By Tom Perumean
August 15, 2023 6:38PM CDT
Stolen items recovered from a storage locker or home.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says more than 1,000 pieces of jewelry, watches, necklaces, earrings, coins, memorabilia, and collectibles are all recovered loot.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the theft of all items may have been done by one man identified as a 37-year-old contractor.

Julien Puente is facing charges of theft of between $30,000 and $150,000, but Salazar says many of the items, especially the watches, could be worth upwards of $500,000 to $1,000,000.

Puente was arrested Friday morning.  Later that day, searches were conducted on other places, including Puente’s home, another home, and a large storage unit, which turned up other items.

Investigators say they know the name of another suspect who Puente worked with as legitimate contractors.

Salazar says the men worked in affluent communities and had a list of names and homes as potential targets.  Salazar also said the men were good at casing neighborhoods and developing places to hit.  The Sheriff also said he believes more people are involved in the burglary operation.

At a Tuesday press conference, Salazar warned the public more suspects could be doing work as legitimate contractors while using the jobs as cover to find and rip off targets.  He says you should know as much as you can about the people you are letting into your home.
If you think you might be a victim of this type of burglary, you are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at [email protected] with the word ‘burglaries’ entered into the subject line.
