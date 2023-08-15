BCSO: More than 1,000 pieces of jewelry, other items recovered in burglary operation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says more than 1,000 pieces of jewelry, watches, necklaces, earrings, coins, memorabilia, and collectibles are all recovered loot.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the theft of all items may have been done by one man identified as a 37-year-old contractor.

Julien Puente is facing charges of theft of between $30,000 and $150,000, but Salazar says many of the items, especially the watches, could be worth upwards of $500,000 to $1,000,000.

Puente was arrested Friday morning. Later that day, searches were conducted on other places, including Puente’s home, another home, and a large storage unit, which turned up other items.

Investigators say they know the name of another suspect who Puente worked with as legitimate contractors.

Salazar says the men worked in affluent communities and had a list of names and homes as potential targets. Salazar also said the men were good at casing neighborhoods and developing places to hit. The Sheriff also said he believes more people are involved in the burglary operation.