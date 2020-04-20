Missing woman found dead at her home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A woman reported missing Sunday afternoon has been found dead at her residence.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, San Antonio police sent out an advisory about a missing “at risk” woman identified as Roxann Rodriguez Chavez. Investigators said Chavez, who suffered from medical conditions that required a doctor’s care, was last seen April 12 in the 9,000 block of Trendwood.
Chavez was found dead at her home Sunday night. The circumstances surrounding her demise are under investigation, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.