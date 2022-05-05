Mission Marquee Plaza free outdoor film series kicks off with ‘Encanto’ this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio World Heritage Office is kicking off an outdoor family film series this week that will run through the fall.
The 2022 Outdoor Family Film Series at Mission Marquee Plaza will hold its first free, family-friendly event showing Encanto on Saturday at 7 p.m. Mission Marquee Plaza is located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
The World Heritage Office said Encanto was selected to celebrate Columbian culture and has scheduled a number of activities like traditional Colombian dance performances by Ritmo Colombiano, Sabor de Sanchez food truck selling Colombian foods and free face painting by Color Instinct.
Friday’s event will also feature the announcement and screening of the 2022 #FilmSA film contest winning selections.
Free outdoor movies will be screened every first and third Saturday and third Thursday through November 19. The festivities will start at 7 p.m. and the films will begin shortly after dusk.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnics, and snacks. Local food trucks will be available at Mission Marquee Plaza with food and beverage options available for purchase.
The World Heritage Office teased some additional films on the schedule like E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial on Thursday, May 19; Men in Black on Thursday, June 16; a 35th anniversary celebration of La Bamba on Thursday, September 15; The Batman on Saturday, November 5;