Missions holding baseball job fair ahead of 2019 season

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Missions will be hosting a job fair this weekend to fill seasonal positions ahead of its first season playing AAA ball.

The team will be looking to fill positions in several areas, including bat boys (who must be between the ages of 16 and 20), attendants, production team members, game operations crew, cleaning crew and groundskeeper help.

The club’s catering service, Diamond Creations, is also looking to fill a large variety of positions.

The job fair is Saturday, February 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested applicants can apply at the Missions’ administrative office on the first base side of Wolff Stadium.