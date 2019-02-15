Missions holding baseball job fair ahead of 2019 season
By Dennis Foley
|
Feb 15, 2019 @ 1:19 PM
KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Missions will be hosting a job fair this weekend to fill seasonal positions ahead of its first season playing AAA ball.

The team will be looking to fill positions in several areas, including bat boys (who must be between the ages of 16 and 20), attendants, production team members, game operations crew, cleaning crew and groundskeeper help.

The club’s catering service, Diamond Creations, is also looking to fill a large variety of positions.

The job fair is Saturday, February 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Interested applicants can apply at the Missions’ administrative office on the first base side of Wolff Stadium.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Pelicans fire GM Dell Demps amid Anthony Davis fallout Tips to save on rising grocery costs Amazon’s exit could scare off tech companies from New York New Starbucks zodiac chart finds the drink to perfectly match your personality Snow in the forecast for Universal City Castle Hills Police chase pot smokers
Comments