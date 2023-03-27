Meteorologist prays on live TV as deadly storm roars through Mississippi

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The feelings of fear and helplessness for those who found themselves in the path of an on-coming tornado in Mississippi Friday night was shared by a TV Meteorologist.

While providing coverage of the deadly twisters, WTVA’s Matt Laubman, watched the cell take shape on his radar and reported that the small town of Amory, Mississippi was in the direct path of a tornado.

After providing the important information to his viewers, Laubman did the only other thing he thought would help, he prayed, live on the air.

“Oh man, North side of Amory, this is coming in. Oh, man. Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen.”

The storms did kill 26 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. However, several of Laubman’s viewers are crediting him with saving the lives of people who found a safe place to wait for the storm to pass after seeing his report.