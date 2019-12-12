Mistrial in death of Trinity University Cheerleader
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A mistrial in the case of a man accused of killing a Trinity University cheerleader.
KSAT-TV reports that Judge Raymond Angelini ordered jurors to continue deliberating the fate of 24-year-old Mark Howerton when they reported they were deadlocked Tuesday afternoon, but after they were unable to reach a decision two hours later, Angelini declared a mistrial.
Prosecutors argued that the 24-year-old killed 19-year-old Cayley Mandadi after she tried to break up with him at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio two years ago.
Howerton claimed they left the festival and were heading to Houston. He claims they stopped on the way and had consensual rough sex and Mandadi started having trouble breathing. Howerton sought medical attention for her and Mandadi died the next day at a Hays County Hospital.