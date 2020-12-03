      Weather Alert

‘MJ for Texas’ Harley-Davidson for sale on eBay

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 2, 2020 @ 8:24pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The motorcycle MJ Hegar rode in campaign ads for the U.S. Senate is being auctioned on eBay. It’s a 2016 Harley-Davidson Sportster  with 1,734 miles on it.

In one of the TV ads  that started running this past summer, Hegar is seen riding the bike on a winding road as the announcer says, “Her military experience makes her the fighter Democrats need–a disrupter who can bring the fight and a unifier who can reach across the aisle to get things done.”

The former Air Force helicopter pilot lost her bid to unseat Republican John Cornyn, who was elected to a fourth term last month.   Now Hegar has tweeted that the motorcycle is for sale.

“Know anyone who wants to take a spin on the MJ for Texas motorcycle? Please forward them this link,” Hegar tweeted. “If you’re still looking for that perfect Christmas present for the Harley fan/political junkie in your life…”

A check Wednesday evening shows the latest bid was $8,100.

 

In  a susequent twitter, she responded to those who commented that she’s getting rid of the bike because it was just a prop and she doesn’t really ride motorcycles.

 

 

 

