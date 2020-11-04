      Weather Alert

MJ Hegar concedes to Senator John Cornyn

Don Morgan
Nov 3, 2020 @ 9:11pm
MJ Hegar, candidate for U.S. Senate, addresses get-out-the-vote rally after being introduced by State Sen. Jose Menendez/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Despite millions of out of state dollars helping to fund her campaign, MJ Hegar has come up short in her bid for the United States Senate.

The Democrat has conceded to Republican Incumbent John Cornyn who will return to the Senate seat he has held since 2002.

Hegar released the following statement:

“I’m not a career politician, running for U.S. Senate was never my plan. I’m just one of the millions of Texans who saw the world we’re giving our children and thought ‘hell no.’ Together, we stood up and got to work, building a powerful grassroots campaign from the ground up, shattering voter turnout records, and most importantly sending a message to a previously safe Senator that he answers to us. I am confident that the work we did will move our state forward for years to come.”

Hegar battled through a crowded field of contenders to become the Democratic nominee to face Cornyn.  There was a twelve-person  primary then a runoff that was delayed until mid-July.

TAGS
Hegar concedes John Cornyn MJ Hegar US Senate
Popular Posts
Texas AG probes allegations of voter fraud in Bexar County in Project Veritas video
Three Mexican citizens arrested in San Antonio meth, heroin distribution ring
Criminal Alien of the Week Report 10-29-20 by David Cross
FBI arrests self-proclaimed Boogaloo Bois member in San Antonio
Wrong turn on San Antonio's West side leads to arrest for suspicion of driving while drunk