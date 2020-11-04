MJ Hegar concedes to Senator John Cornyn
MJ Hegar, candidate for U.S. Senate, addresses get-out-the-vote rally after being introduced by State Sen. Jose Menendez/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Despite millions of out of state dollars helping to fund her campaign, MJ Hegar has come up short in her bid for the United States Senate.
The Democrat has conceded to Republican Incumbent John Cornyn who will return to the Senate seat he has held since 2002.
Hegar released the following statement:
“I’m not a career politician, running for U.S. Senate was never my plan. I’m just one of the millions of Texans who saw the world we’re giving our children and thought ‘hell no.’ Together, we stood up and got to work, building a powerful grassroots campaign from the ground up, shattering voter turnout records, and most importantly sending a message to a previously safe Senator that he answers to us. I am confident that the work we did will move our state forward for years to come.”
Hegar battled through a crowded field of contenders to become the Democratic nominee to face Cornyn. There was a twelve-person primary then a runoff that was delayed until mid-July.