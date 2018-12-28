MLS moves forward with plan to keep team in Columbus, launch new team in Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Columbus Crew SC — the Major League Soccer team set to move to Austin — will have new owners that will keep that team in Ohio in a move to allow a new team to start in Austin.

The league announced Friday that the owners of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns have agreed to become MLS owners and operate the Columbus franchise.

The move will allow Precourt Sports Ventures — the previous owner of the team that sought to move the Crew to Austin — to start a new team in the Texas capital city.

The league has been soliciting cities to submit bids as part of its expansion process. Austin did not take part in that process.

The move will end a lawsuit filed by the State of Ohio and the City of Columbus preventing the team from leaving.

“We are pleased with the lawsuit dismissal and the outcome that will ensure Major League Soccer teams in both Austin and Columbus,” said Anthony Precourt, CEO of Precourt Sports Ventures in a statement. “This elegant solution is the culmination of many months of hard work from Commissioner Garber, the Haslam and Edwards’ families, the local Columbus community, and Precourt Sports Ventures. We are happy for the people of Columbus and Crew SC supporters, who helped rally local government and business leaders to keep Crew SC in Columbus. We are proud to have built a strong club which is in position to be successfully transitioned to new operators in 2019.”