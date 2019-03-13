Mommy money moves: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade trademark daughter’s name for future success

Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s “shady baby” is reportedly getting trademarked.

According to docs obtained by The Blast, the couple is in the process of trademarking their four-month-old daughter’s name, Kaavia James, in preparation for the launch of new merchandise such as clothing, hair care products and jewelry.

The Blast reports that the focus will primarily be on baby products with Kaavia’s name to be stamped on diaper bags and baby bibs. Trademark applications have already been filed under “Kaavia James” and “Shady Baby” with a loan-out company also started in their baby’s name. Union is labeled as CEO of Kaavia James Inc., while her hubby Dwayne is CFO.

For those who haven’t been able to keep up with little Kaavia, the baby currently has an Instagram account with over a half a million followers. She’s known as the “Shady Baby” thanks to her candid photos where she appears to be constantly throwing shade at her parents and family, who constantly love on her.