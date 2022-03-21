Monday is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a national holiday today: Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen.
Participating Dairy Queen restaurants around the nation, including in San Antonio, are offering customers one free soft serve cone today.
“Since 2015, Free Cone Day marks the official kickoff to spring at DQ and is a special tradition for our fans. Warmer weather is on the horizon, and DQ is ready to celebrate the season with everyone’s favorite treat, a free vanilla cone,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation.
The free cones will not be offered with delivery or mobile orders.