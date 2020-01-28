Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the Texas primary
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Bexar County is on track to set a new voting record in the Texas primary election in March.
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says there are a lot more registered voters this presidential election year. In the 2016 primary, Bexar County had 976,842 registered voters. As of Monday, 1,126,535 Bexar County residents had registered to vote.
If you want to get in on the action March 3, you must be registered to vote by February 3. To accommodate the last-minute rush, Callanen and her staff will be working this weekend and the Bexar County Elections Department will have extended hours on Monday. The offices will be open Saturday – 10 A.M. – 4 PM; Sunday – Noon -4 PM; Monday – 8 A.M. – 7 PM.
To speed up the process, you can download a voter registration application at the Texas Secretary of State website, fill it out and take it to the Bexar County Elections Department or mail it, but it must be postmarked no later than February 3. The mailing address for the Bexar County Elections Department is 1103 S. Frio Street 78207.
Races on the Democrat and Republican ballots include, local, state and federal offices. Voters from each party will be selecting a nominees to move on to the November election. Callanen says you’ll need a photo ID and it helps to also present your voter registration card.
“When they appear at the polls, if they have their card with them, the election official will stamp their card either Democrat or Republican so that they can receive that ballot,” said Callanen.
If you don’t have your voter registration card, you’ll get a paper marked with the party you voted for.
“When it’s time to go to the conventions or caucuses, that will be their ticket in –either having their card stamped or having this sheet,” said Callanen.
It’s a busy season for the elections staff.
“To go from 976, 000 to 1,126,000 (registered voters), that’s huge,” said Callanen.
If you’re not sure you’re registered to vote in Bexar County, go to the Bexar County Elections website or call 335-VOTE.