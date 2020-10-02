Monday’s the deadline to register to vote in the November election
Bexar County Elections Department/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Lines are long outside the Bexar County Elections Department on South Frio as people register to vote in the November election before the deadline Monday. Also flocking to the office are people who are already turning in their mail-in ballots. You can mail them, but many are choosing to hand deliver them to the Bexar County Elections Department.
Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says the office will be open this weekend to take care of area residents who are registering to vote.
“We will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 5, and then on the last day for voter registration, which is Monday, we’ll be open until 7,” said Callanen.
You can also mail your voter registration application, but it must be postmarked no later than Monday, October 5.
“Today we have 1,165,545 registered voters,” said Callanen. She’s hoping to get that number up to 1,175,000 by Monday’s deadline.
Early voting begins Oct. 13 and continues through Oct. 30. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 23.
For more information, you can call the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-VOTE (8683) or visit the Bexar County Elections website.