Montgomery calls firing by Stars ‘appropriate,’ enters rehab

Associated Press
Jan 3, 2020 @ 4:26pm
American Airlines Center in Dallas. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery calls his dismissal by the NHL club “appropriate” and says he is entering alcohol rehab. Montgomery made his first public comments Friday since he was fired Dec. 10 for unspecified unprofessional conduct. The 50-year-old says the firing was “a wake-up call.”  Montgomery was in his second season with the Stars. He had two years left on his contract at $1.6 million per season.

