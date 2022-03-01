      Weather Alert

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

Associated Press
Mar 1, 2022 @ 4:58am

By CLAY BAILEY Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105.

The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven Adams delivered a length-of-the-court pass to Morant, who knocked down a buzzer-beater from the left baseline for a 68-58 halftime lead.

Morant added 13 consecutive points during the fourth quarter to break the game open, following up a career-best 46 points in a win Saturday at Chicago by connecting on 22 of 30 from the field.

He hit all four 3-point tries as Memphis won its second straight.

 

TAGS
Memphis Grizzlies NBA San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
San Antonio Police take area high school student into custody for bringing a gun to campus
Brandon Brown addresses anti-Biden "let's go, Brandon" chants
Man in his 20's found shot to death near San Antonio's Pearl district
Kerrville Police ask for help in locating teenage girl and her infant son
San Antonio Housing Authority's Eviction Moratorium ends Monday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On