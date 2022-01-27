      Weather Alert

Morant, Grizzlies spoil Murray’s record, top Spurs 118-110

Associated Press
Jan 27, 2022 @ 5:27am
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant matched a season high with 41 points and the Memphis Grizzlies spoiled Dejounte Murray’s 14th career triple-double that tied a Spurs franchise record by beating San Antonio 118-110.

Murray tied the game at 106 with a step-back 12-foot jumper that trickled into the basket with 4:52 remaining. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the Grizzlies’ fourth straight victory over the Spurs.

Desmond Bane added 20 points in his return from a three-game absence.

Murray had 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to match David Robinson’s team mark.

Devin Vassell had 20 points off the bench for the Spurs, who have lost nine of 12.

 

TAGS
Memphis Grizzlies NBA San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
San Antonio man shot while taking out trash on Northeast Side
Bexar County drug bust nets $400k worth of heroin, cocaine
TikTok video leads BCSO to woman housing ring-tailed lemur
San Antonio man shot while sitting at kitchen table
South Texas teens kill mom's boyfriend for molesting 9-year-old sister
Connect With Us Listen To Us On