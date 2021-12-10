      Weather Alert

More San Antonio area students are facing charges after making threats

Katy Barber
Dec 10, 2021 @ 3:56pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — At least three students in the San Antonio area are facing charges after police say threats were made against schools on social media.

On Tuesday, Krueger Middle School parents received a letter stating that a seventh grade Northeast ISD student is facing felony charges of making terroristic threats on Instagram.

In Comal ISD, Davenport High School Principal Matthre Deloach sent a letter to parents on Wednesday informing them that a student was removed from class and arrested by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and charged with making terroristic threats. Deloach also said the student would not be returning to campus and will continue their education at a disciplinary or alternative education program.

A 14-year-old made threats against Boerne ISD on social media this week and charges are currently pending. District officials said the teenager is not affiliated with the district and does not have access to weapons. A letter to parents states that there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Champion High School over the next few days.

 

 


Boerne ISD Comal ISD Northeast ISD Social media threats
