More severe weather possible Wednesday afternoon for Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — More severe weather could be visiting Central Texas Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio in New Braunfels said these storms can bring damaging winds, very large hail and an isolated tornado.
Some locations can see an quick inch or more of rain.
The greatest chance of these storms are north of a line of Kerrville to Boerne to New Braunfels to Luling, which includes areas like Fredericksburg, Burnet and Austin. These locations will have an enhanced — or a three on a five-point scale — chance of severe storms.
San Antonio and most of Bexar County have a slight — or a two on a five-point scale — chance for severe storms.