More than 100 cats and dogs impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida coming to San Antonio

FORT MYERS BEACH FL - OCTOBER 3:The burned out remains of a trailer in the Pine Ridge Palms community of Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Hurricane Ian badly damaged this community close to the coast. (Photo by Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than 100 dogs and cats are arriving in San Antonio to ease pressure on animal shelters in Florida after Hurricane Ian.

KENS 5 reported the San Antonio Humane Society is taking them in. A team left San Antonio Monday morning to help transport to the animals.

The shelter said once the animals are brought in, they will be evaluated to see if any shots or surgeries are needed before they are ready to be adopted. It may take a few days or a few weeks to go through that process.

You can help by donating money or supplies to the humane society on its website.