San Antonio police make 16 arrests, issue 100 citations in crackdown on street racing
San Antonio police arrest Jesus Torres on a charge of assaulting a peace officer and evading arrest Oct. 18, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police made 16 arrests and issued 100 citations across the city this past weekend in a crackdown on street racing.
Officers responded to several complaints Sunday night, including an incident involving about a hundred vehicles doing donuts on Bandera Road at Skyview in the West Side. Officer Douglas Greene says the crowd became aggressive when police arrived.
“People were throwing bottles and other objects at the officers. One of our officers got hit on the head,” said Greene.
The man who injured the officer was apprehended after a brief chase and charged with assaulting a peace officer and evading arrest. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Jesus Torres. Two passengers in the vehicle also were taken into custody.
Greene says officers also responded to street racing complaints in other parts of the city Sunday night.
“We did have a call for approximately 30 vehicles at the intersection of Houston and Cherry Street that were popping fireworks and doing donuts. Also, they were blocking a San Antonio Fire Department vehicle,” said Greene.
Police also recovered several weapons and towed nine vehicles . Greene is urging anyone with information on planned street racing events to call 210-225-TIPS.
“This reckless activity will not be tolerated,” he said.